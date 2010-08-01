Kawasaki JS440
Still has the original graphics/decals including all the safety stickers.
Original turf still on it this ski has been ridden very little.
Comes with original cover!
Kerker pipe with rear exit exhaust
West coast 5 gallon fuel tank
Finger throttle
Pole spring
Quick steer
Mariner ride plate
Stainless steel prop
Currently registered and tagged.
This ski is rare to find in excellent condition. No lowballs no rush to sell this time capsule.
If the ad is up I still have it
Located in anderson south carolina 29624
$1700 cash only. No trades.
please contact me via text
