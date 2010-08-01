Kawasaki JS440

Still has the original graphics/decals including all the safety stickers.

Original turf still on it this ski has been ridden very little.

Comes with original cover!

Kerker pipe with rear exit exhaust

West coast 5 gallon fuel tank

Finger throttle

Pole spring

Quick steer

Mariner ride plate

Stainless steel prop

Currently registered and tagged.

This ski is rare to find in excellent condition. No lowballs no rush to sell this time capsule.

If the ad is up I still have it

Located in anderson south carolina 29624