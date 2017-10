Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 kawasaki x2 anderson south carolina #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Crazyfornia Posts 7 1990 kawasaki x2 anderson south carolina Hello I am selling my Kawasaki x2

650cc

All original

Oil block off

Ski is from California and has only been ridden in freshwater.

Fires right up no issues

Great ski hard to find these skis even harder in good shape.

$1650 cash

No trades

No offers unless in person

I'm in Anderson Sc

please text me if you are interested

