Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 750 ss xi part out #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location westport Age 21 Posts 87 Kawasaki 750 ss xi part out Coffmans exhaust pipe



coffsmans exhaust manifold



ocean pro vortex flame arrestors and dual carbs



Knob Trim system - not sure if stock or aftermarket, never seen it before



Ocean pro ride plate



Scoop intake grate - no brand name that I can see



ebox



start stop switch with kill lanyard



PM questions or offers

