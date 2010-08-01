Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 760 Parts #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2004 Location Phoenix, AZ Age 47 Posts 783 760 Parts I'm putting a 1200 in my WBII so I'm selling my low hour, fresh water 760 in excelent running condition. I would sell the whole thing complete with electronics if someone here in AZ wants to pick it up or willing to part it out. Let me know what you need. Its all stock except the factory head has been milled and o-rings installed making about 175 psi.







All prices OBO and do not include shipping



Head $40

760 Cylinder stock 84mm bore, excelent condition includes pistions ready to run $150

760 Crankcase $150

760/701 Crankshaft $150

44 SBN carbs with reeds, intake, and flame arrestors $150

760 Electronics, flywheel, stator, cover, etc??????

Motor mounts ?????



IMG_1475.JPGIMG_1477.JPGIMG_1478.JPGIMG_1566[1].JPGIMG_1567[1].JPGIMG_1568[1].JPG

