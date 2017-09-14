Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SX550 Reed Plumbing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2012 Location Lake St. Clair,Mi Age 58 Posts 16 SX550 Reed Plumbing Can anyone tell me which of the two water bypass setups is the better one? My ski (yellow hoses) uses a second fitting added to the head, then out thru the hull. The other ski shows a second fitting fitting added to the exhaust box, then out thru the hull. If it's a better way to go I'll plug the second head outlet and add a fitting to the exhaust box? I'm looking for the best cooling, not the last half of a horsepower. Thanks.



what i would do is to simply tee the two outlets on the head together which will help equalize flow on both cylinders then add a second bypass on the exhaust thats available. that way you still have only 2 bypasses that you had before. too much flow through the engine can be bad as it wont allow the engine to heat up to proper operating temp. the water temp coming from the engine should be in the 120-130 range. keeping the exhaust cooler will have a little snappier bottom end where as drying the pipe out some will increase top end hp.



91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

