pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:05 AM #1
    Milkdudd
    Milkdudd is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Lake St. Clair,Mi
    Age
    58
    Posts
    16

    SX550 Reed Plumbing

    Can anyone tell me which of the two water bypass setups is the better one? My ski (yellow hoses) uses a second fitting added to the head, then out thru the hull. The other ski shows a second fitting fitting added to the exhaust box, then out thru the hull. If it's a better way to go I'll plug the second head outlet and add a fitting to the exhaust box? I'm looking for the best cooling, not the last half of a horsepower. Thanks.

    20170914_170700.jpgIMG_3201.JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:07 AM #2
    fastgtfairlane
    fastgtfairlane is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fastgtfairlane's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    34
    Posts
    3,200

    Re: SX550 Reed Plumbing

    what i would do is to simply tee the two outlets on the head together which will help equalize flow on both cylinders then add a second bypass on the exhaust thats available. that way you still have only 2 bypasses that you had before. too much flow through the engine can be bad as it wont allow the engine to heat up to proper operating temp. the water temp coming from the engine should be in the 120-130 range. keeping the exhaust cooler will have a little snappier bottom end where as drying the pipe out some will increase top end hp.
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 