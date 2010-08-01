87 300sx... drove a little over an hour to get it, cost me $300. We're going with Tiffany blue and some white turf. She's super excited, and so am I.
IMG_6600.JPG
IMG_6602.JPG
IMG_6604.JPG
IMG_6606.JPG
IMG_6607.JPG
Sat in storage for awhile. Compression is good, spins free, inside needs a little cleaning but everything else seems good to go. Battery is on the charger and she should be good for the weekend. Super excited to get her out on the water, she's been getting really jealous when I go hang with my friends to ride.