Need help with orientation of thru hull seal
Lost my thru hull seal a few weeks ago. When I pulled the drive shaft the balls all came out in a rusted heap. Had a lot of trouble pressing the seals and bearing out. Which resulted in a somewhat indistinguishable mess.
I was hoping someone could point me in the right direction. Do the seals all open inwards or do they face each other? ( i.e do I need to flip the two innermost ones to open towards the outer?
I have them laid out the way I was planning to install from left to right
Also, a little white lithium grease on the install?
