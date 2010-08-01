Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need help with orientation of thru hull seal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Redding Age 28 Posts 19 Need help with orientation of thru hull seal Lost my thru hull seal a few weeks ago. When I pulled the drive shaft the balls all came out in a rusted heap. Had a lot of trouble pressing the seals and bearing out. Which resulted in a somewhat indistinguishable mess.



I was hoping someone could point me in the right direction. Do the seals all open inwards or do they face each other? ( i.e do I need to flip the two innermost ones to open towards the outer?



I have them laid out the way I was planning to install from left to right



Also, a little white lithium grease on the install?



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) freekstyle Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules