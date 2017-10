Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1989 650sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location Arizona Age 28 Posts 2 1989 650sx I have a 1989 650SX and I've been having an issue with it. When I try to start it I just get this spinning sound like it's not cranking over the motor. I'm not sure where to start. I've been able to fix it by sparking the negative cable across the battery terminal but this is not an ideal fix. I want to fix this thing for good so I can ride it all next summer. Any ideas what it is?? Thank you for the help. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2015 Location reno Age 39 Posts 260 Re: 1989 650sx my first thoughts are the Bendix or the starter..... im no pro, so just tossing my limited experience out



my first thoughts are the Bendix or the starter..... im no pro, so just tossing my limited experience out





Sounds like the starter pinion gear isn't engaging to he flywheel...



