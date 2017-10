Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Single 48 Novi too much for a 650? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2005 Location Mooresville Age 36 Posts 70 Single 48 Novi too much for a 650? Would a 48mm single Novi be too much for a 650? Mods are factory pipe, and skat 6 impeller. I would change reeds to boyeseen. Just trying to figure if this would be too big for the motor. Thank you for you help. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,329 Re: Single 48 Novi too much for a 650? A 46 is a lot for a 650, the 48 would be great in a massaged 750. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



Photos no longer being hosted by Photobucket. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2005 Location Mooresville Age 36 Posts 70 Re: Single 48 Novi too much for a 650? That's was I was worried about. Would love to get one that would work both in the 650 and the 750 for when I blow the 650 up. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2002 Location gold coast Age 49 Posts 6,948 Re: Single 48 Novi too much for a 650? It will work just fine, it will not blow it up at all Mr Ski its been over 48mths now. Have those parts turned up yet. I would like my factory half pipe and the pjs reed stuffers back Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules