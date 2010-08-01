OK, I paged through all 6 pages of "HOW TO: fix your new to you x2. READ THIS BEFORE YOU POST A NEW THREAD asking how too" and there is nothing on how to replace crank seals on a 650cc X2. And nothing about where to buy replacement crank seals.
A couple of questions:
1. Can I remove the engine, remove the coupler, remove the stator, keep the cylinders on, turn the engine over, remove the bottom bolts and put new crank seals on without having to remove the cylinders?
2. Where should I buy the crank seals?
650 Bottom End Exploded View.jpg1988 JET SKI® X-2 Crankcase_Page_1.jpg
Any other suggestions?