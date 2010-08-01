pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:28 PM
    E350
    E350
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Sacramento Delta, CA
    Posts
    How to replace crank seals on 1988 650cc X2

    OK, I paged through all 6 pages of "HOW TO: fix your new to you x2. READ THIS BEFORE YOU POST A NEW THREAD asking how too" and there is nothing on how to replace crank seals on a 650cc X2. And nothing about where to buy replacement crank seals.

    A couple of questions:

    1. Can I remove the engine, remove the coupler, remove the stator, keep the cylinders on, turn the engine over, remove the bottom bolts and put new crank seals on without having to remove the cylinders?

    2. Where should I buy the crank seals?

    650 Bottom End Exploded View.jpg1988 JET SKI® X-2 Crankcase_Page_1.jpg

    Any other suggestions?
  Yesterday, 11:12 PM
    AC 46
    AC 46
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    SE CT
    Posts
    Re: How to replace crank seals on 1988 650cc X2

    Yes you can.I would get oem seals and some case sealant.I use yamabond 4.grease the seals and your good.Look at the factory manual if possible.
  Yesterday, 11:14 PM
    AC 46
    AC 46
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    SE CT
    Posts
    Re: How to replace crank seals on 1988 650cc X2

    Of course you need to pull flywheel, stator and coupler as well.
  Yesterday, 11:15 PM
    BLRider
    BLRider
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    Re: How to replace crank seals on 1988 650cc X2

    Yes, you have the process correct. Pull the flywheel, stator and the coupler. Remove the bottom case half and loosen the crank from the bearing journals (make note of the seal orientation) and slip the seals off. I like to use stock seals because they last the longest. Get them at a dealer or an online store.
  Yesterday, 11:21 PM
    E350
    E350
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Sacramento Delta, CA
    Posts
    Re: How to replace crank seals on 1988 650cc X2

    Great AC 46 and BLRider: I have the Cold-Fusion Yamaha flywheel lock on order (to replace the lighting coil in the SJ - and since it is a 1994, I assume it needs crank seals too) and just now ordered the Kawasaki flywheel lock which I can use on the X2, the 550sx if it needs it, and on the js440 with the seized rear piston.

    Do I have to get a coupler remover? Or is there a way to jury rig it without damaging the coupler?
