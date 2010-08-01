Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: How to replace crank seals on 1988 650cc X2 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 382 How to replace crank seals on 1988 650cc X2 OK, I paged through all 6 pages of " HOW TO: fix your new to you x2. READ THIS BEFORE YOU POST A NEW THREAD asking how too" and there is nothing on how to replace crank seals on a 650cc X2. And nothing about where to buy replacement crank seals.



A couple of questions:



1. Can I remove the engine, remove the coupler, remove the stator, keep the cylinders on, turn the engine over, remove the bottom bolts and put new crank seals on without having to remove the cylinders?



2. Where should I buy the crank seals?



650 Bottom End Exploded View.jpg1988 JET SKI® X-2 Crankcase_Page_1.jpg



Any other suggestions? Last edited by E350; Yesterday at 10:30 PM . Learning Slowly... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location SE CT Posts 7,897 Re: How to replace crank seals on 1988 650cc X2 Yes you can.I would get oem seals and some case sealant.I use yamabond 4.grease the seals and your good.Look at the factory manual if possible. R.I.P. Super Sic R.I.P. Super Sic #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location SE CT Posts 7,897 Re: How to replace crank seals on 1988 650cc X2 Of course you need to pull flywheel, stator and coupler as well. R.I.P. Super Sic R.I.P. Super Sic #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,325 Re: How to replace crank seals on 1988 650cc X2 Yes, you have the process correct. Pull the flywheel, stator and the coupler. Remove the bottom case half and loosen the crank from the bearing journals (make note of the seal orientation) and slip the seals off. I like to use stock seals because they last the longest. Get them at a dealer or an online store. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



Photos no longer being hosted by Photobucket. #5 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 382 Re: How to replace crank seals on 1988 650cc X2 Great AC 46 and BLRider: I have the Cold-Fusion Yamaha flywheel lock on order (to replace the lighting coil in the SJ - and since it is a 1994, I assume it needs crank seals too) and just now ordered the Kawasaki flywheel lock which I can use on the X2, the 550sx if it needs it, and on the js440 with the seized rear piston.



