My 98 XL 760 stumbles or cuts in and out at WOT. I can watch the tach bounce up and down 2 hundred or so RPMs. From idle to 1/2 throttle it runs perfect. I have replaced the plugs and I am running sea foam in the tank as the previous owner only rode it once in the past 2 years.

What should I start investigating?



As always your help and comments are appreciated!



Hec 95 Wave Raider 1100

With:

GP 1200 five deg nozzle

R&D Intake grate (Looks like stock with 2 bars cut out)

R&D Ride Plate (Short one) Flush with the back of the hull.

Solas YD-SC-I (13-19) Impeller

Jet Trim Splash Guard



Carbs have 1.2 N&S, 80 Gram spring #1 & #2, 95 gram spring #3

Mikuni BN44/164 valve body assemblies installed.

