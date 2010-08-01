Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: How much play in damper coupling #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Lake Cargelligo Age 42 Posts 1 How much play in damper coupling Hi all, first up, hats off to a sensational forum, this is the first time l've had to post, the wealth of information on here is second to none. As a backyard mechanic I've never had to take any of my skis to a shop thanks to you guys. Anyway, I have bought the kids a FXHO 160 to have some fun with, in particular we have just got a Watobard flying set up from the USA, its sensational. I have noticed the rubber damper on the motor coupling has a bit of play in it, you can grab both sides and rock it about 1/16" not a lot but just wondering if this is acceptable?? Or should they be snug with no play at all? The ski runs fine but is a bit rattley at idle could this be the culprit, cheers from down under Last edited by loxl1jus; Today at 07:41 PM .

