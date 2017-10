Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Complete footholds kit #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2016 Location Broward Age 17 Posts 131 Complete footholds kit Decided im not going to put in my footholds so im selling this as a whole kit. Its everything you ne ed to install them and reinforce the tray.

Comes with:

-Watercraft factory footholds

-Epoxy w hardener

-Foam

-Cabosil

-1708 biaxial to reinforce the tray (might as well do it while your installing footholds)

-Cloth for the footholds themselves.

-3:1 pumps for exact measurements

This is everything you need to install them. I would like $180 for everything (saves you about 40 bucks.) footholds.jpg

