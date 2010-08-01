Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ultra 150 pinging? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location texas Age 14 Posts 59 Ultra 150 pinging? Hi friends I have a 2000 kawasaki ultra 150. At around 2000ish rpm I can feel it just pinging and popping. Could this be caused by fouled plugs? I know my ski tends to foul plugs after a few hours. It runs great at wot accelerates good and tops out around 82 according to the dream o meter. But could could fouled plugs be causing this? And whats causing them to foul? I fixed the cable going to the pump, no pre mix in the tank, carbs rebuilt by my mechanic, good compression (124,122,125). No mods. No triple pisser no 16/20 nothing. Hope that helps. Thanks and have a great day. Also Im running Br9es spark plugs as it says on the air box. It has the later ignition as well. ultra 150 lake travis texas Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

