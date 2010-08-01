Hi friends I have a 2000 kawasaki ultra 150. At around 2000ish rpm I can feel it just pinging and popping. Could this be caused by fouled plugs? I know my ski tends to foul plugs after a few hours. It runs great at wot accelerates good and tops out around 82 according to the dream o meter. But could could fouled plugs be causing this? And whats causing them to foul? I fixed the cable going to the pump, no pre mix in the tank, carbs rebuilt by my mechanic, good compression (124,122,125). No mods. No triple pisser no 16/20 nothing. Hope that helps. Thanks and have a great day. Also Im running Br9es spark plugs as it says on the air box. It has the later ignition as well.