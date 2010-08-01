Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Question about 951cc in a HX hull #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2010 Location Canada Posts 159 Question about 951cc in a HX hull Iam thinking about putting together a 951/1020cc with a Coffman pipe in a HX hull...



My question is which Coffman pipe is best suited for this application, the GSXL or the XPL pipe ??

Will both work, or is one better then the other (fitment) wise ??

Any input is welcome



