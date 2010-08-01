|
Question about 951cc in a HX hull
Iam thinking about putting together a 951/1020cc with a Coffman pipe in a HX hull...
My question is which Coffman pipe is best suited for this application, the GSXL or the XPL pipe ??
Will both work, or is one better then the other (fitment) wise ??
Any input is welcome
Thanks!
