Looking for carb recommendations for my 300js/750 conversion ski with 750 pump.
Currently have a BP750 with a PJS 750 pipe (it's originally a wrap around pipe but I replaced the stinger portion that wraps the front of the motor with a stinger off one of the big Coffman 650 pipes).
I have an SBN 44, but considering that there are lots of guys running large duals on these I'm curious as to how much I'm missing out on carb wise. SBN 46s are widely available but I think any performance increase would be negligible over the 44. Would a 48 be worth it though? And if so, where can I get a 48? I always see 48 listed as an option for SBN parts, but can't find any single 48s for sale.
Or should I go with the dual Keihins? Although dual Mikuni 44s are tempting I have some Keihins I can run.
Looking to set this ski up for all bottom end and am going to switch to a small pin 750 soon.
Thanks!
