  Today, 01:12 PM #1
    namart1
    750 Rhaas pump ski carb recommendations

    Looking for carb recommendations for my 300js/750 conversion ski with 750 pump.

    Currently have a BP750 with a PJS 750 pipe (it's originally a wrap around pipe but I replaced the stinger portion that wraps the front of the motor with a stinger off one of the big Coffman 650 pipes).

    I have an SBN 44, but considering that there are lots of guys running large duals on these I'm curious as to how much I'm missing out on carb wise. SBN 46s are widely available but I think any performance increase would be negligible over the 44. Would a 48 be worth it though? And if so, where can I get a 48? I always see 48 listed as an option for SBN parts, but can't find any single 48s for sale.

    Or should I go with the dual Keihins? Although dual Mikuni 44s are tempting I have some Keihins I can run.

    Looking to set this ski up for all bottom end and am going to switch to a small pin 750 soon.

    Thanks!




    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 03:55 PM #2
    fastgtfairlane
    Re: 750 Rhaas pump ski carb recommendations

    if you were to do duals then definitely sbn over cdk2 but if you have the cdk2s then maybe give them a shot. i decided to try out the 3 jet dual cdk2s that came with the 750 sp that i bought. the worst part about them is getting parts. local jetski shops have sbn jets and parts but have to order everything online for the keihins. also dont like having to take the carbs off to adjust mixture screws on the keihins as i dont think anyone makes t handle screws like the sbns do. after some tuning on the cdk2s i finally got them pretty dialed in. still on the pretty rich side but it is safer on the engine. the dual carbs will drink the fuel too so if you have a stock tank expect to get about an hour out of it before needing more fuel. i have a ocjs 5.5 gal tank in mine and i can empty it in 2-2.5 hours. and the single carb will have a lot more room in the ski. also much easier to tune. since you have both why not start with one and try another?
  Today, 04:04 PM #3
    bandit88
    Re: 750 Rhaas pump ski carb recommendations

    My go to's are Dual SBNi 40s or 44s. I would never run a big single.
