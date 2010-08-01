Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 94 XP 657 - tuning it in #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location PA Posts 41 94 XP 657 - tuning it in Finally was able to get the ski off the trailer and onto water with the help of the folks on these forums. I'm down to what seems to be the final tuning of the carbs. When I had it out last night from idle up to about 4500 rpms it would sputter. Going past 4500 rpm, there was a lag and then it would surge up to 7500 - 8000 rpms and the sputter would disappear. My thought is that it's fuel deliver on the low side. The carbs are completely rebuilt, the low speed screws are set to 1 1/4 out and the HS screws are closed. Should I pull the carbs yet again to see if something's clogged or should I start elsewhere? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules