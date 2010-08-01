I have been going through boxes after moving and finally have made my way to jetski parts. I have a good working 1100 CDI, good stator, and 3 brand new oem coils.

I have no idea what these parts are worth anymore but I have a ballpark idea. I had them as extra backup parts. I havent had an 1100 in 5+ years so these parts need a new home

PM with reasonable offers


Thanks!