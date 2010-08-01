|
2x Kawasaki TS 650 Part Out
Parting out two TS skis. One hull is good, the other is beyond repair. If anyone is interested in the hull let me know.
Both black engines. One has 130/0 PSI and the other has 115/116 PSI
2 Pumps with stocks impellers
2 Start/stop switches
2 eboxes in good shape, spotless inside
motor mounts, driveshaft bearings, etc.
any misc. body parts or other small bits you need let me know.
PM me with what you're interested in
Re: 2x Kawasaki TS 650 Part Out
I would like to know the price for one of the stop/start switch face plates. an you send a photo of it? I also need two of the small black Phillips head screws and rubber washers that hold the fuel selector/choke panel to the hull. I also need one Phillips head screw and acorn nut that holds the end of the rubber trim piece at the rear of the ski. Thanks.
