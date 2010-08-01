|
|
-
Top Dog
Running 2-Stroke 1100 Direct Injected Triple - $700!
I have a complete RUNNING rig with a bad hull (torn!) and no exterior parts like seat, sponsons, etc.
It starts and runs so it is COMPLETE as far as engine, dash meter, wiring harness, electrical system & fuel delivery system are concerned. You just can't ride as is.
I would rather sell the whole thing for $700 instead of parting out.
I will post pix soon.
You can either pick it up in Chino Hills or Frazier Park CA.
Thanks.
