Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Running 2-Stroke 1100 Direct Injected Triple - $700! #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2004 Location So Cal L.A. Posts 1,239 Running 2-Stroke 1100 Direct Injected Triple - $700! I have a complete RUNNING rig with a bad hull (torn!) and no exterior parts like seat, sponsons, etc.

It starts and runs so it is COMPLETE as far as engine, dash meter, wiring harness, electrical system & fuel delivery system are concerned. You just can't ride as is.

I would rather sell the whole thing for $700 instead of parting out.

I will post pix soon.

You can either pick it up in Chino Hills or Frazier Park CA.

Thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) astronomerdave Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules