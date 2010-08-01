|
kerker pipe advice
I have an 82 JS550 with a Kerker pipe. There is a bracket on the bottom of the pipe to attach it to the motor mount bolt. This bolt backs out so I'm replacing it with a new one. What are the consequences of not attaching the pipe to the motor mount?
Re: kerker pipe advice
it could vibrate loose and come apart from the coupler holding it to the head pipe. 2 strokes vibrate. a lot. if the bolt is backing out might want to check your engine mount threads.
