Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: kerker pipe advice #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Indiana Age 52 Posts 4 kerker pipe advice I have an 82 JS550 with a Kerker pipe. There is a bracket on the bottom of the pipe to attach it to the motor mount bolt. This bolt backs out so I'm replacing it with a new one. What are the consequences of not attaching the pipe to the motor mount?



Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 34 Posts 3,197 Re: kerker pipe advice it could vibrate loose and come apart from the coupler holding it to the head pipe. 2 strokes vibrate. a lot. if the bolt is backing out might want to check your engine mount threads.



