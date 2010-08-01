pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:58 AM #1
    Mr.Smirky
    Mr.Smirky is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Indiana
    Age
    52
    Posts
    4

    kerker pipe advice

    I have an 82 JS550 with a Kerker pipe. There is a bracket on the bottom of the pipe to attach it to the motor mount bolt. This bolt backs out so I'm replacing it with a new one. What are the consequences of not attaching the pipe to the motor mount?

    Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:07 AM #2
    fastgtfairlane
    fastgtfairlane is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fastgtfairlane's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    34
    Posts
    3,197

    Re: kerker pipe advice

    it could vibrate loose and come apart from the coupler holding it to the head pipe. 2 strokes vibrate. a lot. if the bolt is backing out might want to check your engine mount threads.
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 