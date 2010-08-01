|
2018 Jet Ski® Model Range
THERES A JET SKI® WATERCRAFT FOR EVERYONE
Kawasaki continues to stand out in the personal watercraft category with its Jet Ski® watercraft lineup. Offering a wide range of supercharged machines that evoke fun on the water, the 2018 Jet Ski® Ultra® lineup is among the most exciting and powerful on the market. The line up also includes the Kawasaki Jet Ski® SX-R, a four-stroke stand-up personal watercraft. The Jet Ski SX-R personal watercraft produces twice the power of Kawasakis previous stand-up model while also delivering plenty of low-to-mid-range torque. This makes the stand-up personal watercraft fun and accessible to those without a competition license. The 2018 Jet Ski SX-R watercraft stands out in performance and fun on the water.
The entire Jet Ski runabout lineup is forged with Kawasaki DNA and features powerful 1498cc engines, an innovative deep-V hull design, a large amount of storage and a fuel tank capable of extended range.
The entire lineup is also covered by a 12-month limited warranty with an optional 12, 24, 36 or 48-month Kawasaki Protection Plus plan.
The flagship model, the 2018 Kawasaki Jet Ski® Ultra® 310LX personal watercraft, is the perfect combination of performance and luxury. The Jet Ski Ultra 310LX features a roots-type Eaton Twin Vortices Series (TVS) supercharger. A three-blade impeller that is directly driven from the engine provides superb propulsion, powering the watercrafts deep-V hull that offers class-leading stability in rough water. This model also features the JETSOUND® audio system, a first in personal watercrafts, which allows riders to listen to music via the 2x20-watt rated amplifier and 30-watt speakers. For 2018, the Jet Ski Ultra 310LX watercraft is available in Ebony/Candy Lime Green.
The Kawasaki Jet Ski® Ultra® 310R personal watercraft is the ultimate open-water race replica vehicle in the Kawasaki model line. It features the same 1,498cc supercharged engine as the Ultra 310LX model. It also sports a motocross-style electro-polished stainless steel handlebar inspired by the Kawasaki KX motorcycles. The Jet Ski Ultra 310R personal watercraft also boasts race-inspired graphics as part of its Ebony/Metallic Stardust White color scheme.
Power is the most common trait among the Kawasaki Jet Ski Ultra 310 series, and the 2018 Ultra® 310X and Ultra® 310X SE models share the same unmistakable supercharged inline 1,498cc four-cylinder DOHC engine with its Eaton TVS supercharger and intercooler. For rider comfort and versatility, the Ultra 310X features a bench seat while the 310X SE comes equipped with race-inspired graphics and a sport-styled seat. The 2018 Jet Ski Ultra 310X is available in Ebony/Metallic Surf Blue and the Jet Ski Ultra 310X SE comes in an Ebony/Candy Burnt Orange scheme.
For flat-out fun, the 2018 Kawasaki Jet Ski® STX®-15F personal watercraft is the way to go. Equipped with a powerful engine with digital fuel injection that provides great performance and an agile hull for sporty handling as well as comfortable ergonomics, the Jet Ski STX-15F watercraft is great for someone looking to spend a lot of time on the water. The 2018 Jet Ski STX-15F will come in Ebony/Candy Burnt Orange.
