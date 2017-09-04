|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
n00b with an X2
Hey everybody! I am new to the forum but I have been racing X2 in Region 8 for 3 years now. Just over a year ago, tlynch helped me build my very own race ski. So now I have my own 1992 Kawasaki X2 with a 750 big pin! I still have some tuning to do to get her where she needs to be. I still have a lot to learn about maintaining and fixing my ski, but I am eager to learn!
Kaylas X2.jpg20170927_183023.jpg20170904_171218.jpgIMG_4376.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules