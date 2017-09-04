Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: n00b with an X2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Rochester, NY Age 24 Posts 1 n00b with an X2 Hey everybody! I am new to the forum but I have been racing X2 in Region 8 for 3 years now. Just over a year ago, tlynch helped me build my very own race ski. So now I have my own 1992 Kawasaki X2 with a 750 big pin! I still have some tuning to do to get her where she needs to be. I still have a lot to learn about maintaining and fixing my ski, but I am eager to learn!



