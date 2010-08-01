Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 Kawasaki 750 sx Parting out #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location edmonton, alberta Posts 7 1993 Kawasaki 750 sx Parting out Looking to part out my 750 Sx, everything is available from a running ski



750 sx small pin motor( I'll check the compression when i get home)

AC aluminum Handle Pole - Purple

Brand new SOLAS KE-CD 9/15 - Ran it for an hour this year

Jet Dynamics intake grate

Stock Carb- replaced fuel pump two years ago.

Aftermarket rideplate( cant remember the brand)





Let me know what you need and make an offer.



located in alberta,canada

