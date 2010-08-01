pxctoday

  Today, 11:07 AM
    jerrol272
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    edmonton, alberta
    1993 Kawasaki 750 sx Parting out

    Looking to part out my 750 Sx, everything is available from a running ski

    750 sx small pin motor( I'll check the compression when i get home)
    AC aluminum Handle Pole - Purple
    Brand new SOLAS KE-CD 9/15 - Ran it for an hour this year
    Jet Dynamics intake grate
    Stock Carb- replaced fuel pump two years ago.
    Aftermarket rideplate( cant remember the brand)


    Let me know what you need and make an offer.

    located in alberta,canada
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 