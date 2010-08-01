|
1993 Kawasaki 750 sx Parting out
Looking to part out my 750 Sx, everything is available from a running ski
750 sx small pin motor( I'll check the compression when i get home)
AC aluminum Handle Pole - Purple
Brand new SOLAS KE-CD 9/15 - Ran it for an hour this year
Jet Dynamics intake grate
Stock Carb- replaced fuel pump two years ago.
Aftermarket rideplate( cant remember the brand)
Let me know what you need and make an offer.
located in alberta,canada
