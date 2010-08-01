pxctoday

  Today, 10:56 AM
    penny1l
    penny1l is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home penny1l's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    U P
    Age
    33
    Posts
    2,362

    Looking to sell all my jet ski parts

    Would like to sell all together

    parts are kaw 650/750800
    Yami 650/701

    see pics I have a lot of stuff looking to sell it all for $500 or trade

    On/off switches
    intake grates
    cases
    pumps
    throw hull Bearings
    e box
    exhaust
    Intakes
    drive shafts
    and more
