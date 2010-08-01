Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: JS300, 300sx questions #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 525 JS300, 300sx questions I recently purchased a complete 300sx to build a 750 conversion with the soon to be released Rhaas pump kit, and want to put the 300sx motor in one of my extra JS hulls for my kids to ride.



There's a lot of info on the 300sx conversions, but limited info on putting a 300 motor into a 440/550.



I need some input on what parts I'll need for the motor mounts and running the exhaust.



Thanks, J



Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, and Mitchell at M&M Marine!



Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, and Mitchell at M&M Marine! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,488 Re: JS300, 300sx questions You need motor mounts and a js300 (not sx) style pipe, also need to run a js300/440 drive shaft and pump

Thanks. I have all the hull, and pump parts, just need the pipe.



