  Today, 10:13 AM #1
    sportsfreak29
    sportsfreak29 is online now
    I dream skis sportsfreak29's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2011
    Location
    Midland, Tx.
    Posts
    525

    JS300, 300sx questions

    I recently purchased a complete 300sx to build a 750 conversion with the soon to be released Rhaas pump kit, and want to put the 300sx motor in one of my extra JS hulls for my kids to ride.

    There's a lot of info on the 300sx conversions, but limited info on putting a 300 motor into a 440/550.

    I need some input on what parts I'll need for the motor mounts and running the exhaust.

    Thanks, J
    If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!

    '84 js550/650 Hull, Tubbies, Footholds, 650sx Motor & Pump, 1.75 over 663cc's, OP Comp Head 190psi, 44SBN, Vortex FA, WC Intake, Boyesen Reeds w/ Stuffers, Factory B Pipe, Factory Waterbox, 650 Side Exhaust, Dual Cooling, Billet Couplers, Jet Works FCV, OP 650sx Ride Plate, PJS Top Loader, Skat 9-17, -2" AM Pole, MSD total loss. 54mph.

    Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, and Mitchell at M&M Marine!
  Today, 10:54 AM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,488

    Re: JS300, 300sx questions

    You need motor mounts and a js300 (not sx) style pipe, also need to run a js300/440 drive shaft and pump

  Today, 12:02 PM #3
    sportsfreak29
    sportsfreak29 is online now
    I dream skis sportsfreak29's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2011
    Location
    Midland, Tx.
    Posts
    525

    Re: JS300, 300sx questions

    Thanks. I have all the hull, and pump parts, just need the pipe.
    If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!

    '84 js550/650 Hull, Tubbies, Footholds, 650sx Motor & Pump, 1.75 over 663cc's, OP Comp Head 190psi, 44SBN, Vortex FA, WC Intake, Boyesen Reeds w/ Stuffers, Factory B Pipe, Factory Waterbox, 650 Side Exhaust, Dual Cooling, Billet Couplers, Jet Works FCV, OP 650sx Ride Plate, PJS Top Loader, Skat 9-17, -2" AM Pole, MSD total loss. 54mph.

    Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, and Mitchell at M&M Marine!
