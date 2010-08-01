|
Need some help / ideas
Guy brought me a challenger with twin 787. Previous tech tried doing carbs, dunno exactly what but i have about 15 carbs. ALmost all are junk and rusted.
Rebuilt 2 carbs for one engine, runs mint. Working on other engine, idles decent maybe a little high. Give it gas half to full throttle and it hangs and just revs out and wont come down unless i put it into neutral. Ive gone through these carbs over and over, adjusted the accelerator pump. Rave valves move freely.
I think im ready to tell him to buy a new set of carbs because these are fkn junk.
I had this same set of carbs onto 1st engine and it did same thing.
Any ideas / input??
