Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: What are the Benefits and Detriments to Lightening a 61x Superjet Flywheel ? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 373 What are the Benefits and Detriments to Lightening a 61x Superjet Flywheel ? I am removing the flywheel to get a look at the charge, pulser and lighting coils on our 1994 701cc (engine type 61x) square nose Superjet.



It has been suggested that I send the flywheel out to be lightened.



What are the benefits of lightening a 61x flywheel, if any?



What are the detriments to lightening a 61x flywheel, if any?



I ask because benefits and detriments usually accompany any modification.



Also from my reading, apparently in the later version of the 701cc (engine type 62T) Yamaha actually increased the weight of the flywheel. If Yamaha decided to make the flywheel heavier in the later version of the 701cc, why would we want to make the flywheel in the earlier version of the 701cc even lighter? Last edited by E350; Yesterday at 11:42 PM . Learning Slowly... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,338 Re: What are the Benefits and Detriments to Lightening a 61x Superjet Flywheel ? Pro - Quicker revs and less stress on the crank



Con - Engine slows down quicker (con for racing mostly) and more stress on the thinner material of the flywheel (can crack and break) #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2006 Location fair oaks,ca Posts 192 Re: What are the Benefits and Detriments to Lightening a 61x Superjet Flywheel ? I don't think your'll notice anything much. It's suppose to help with bottom end torque.

I know you like to read, so here's some old info for you.

The Group K flywheel comments is there, you just go down the list of engine mod comments.

http://www.x-h2o.com/index.php?threa...ywheel.113764/

