  Yesterday, 11:20 PM
    Kershawman
    Looking for OEM 1st Over Pistons, Rings, etc. for Kawasaki 440

    I am starting a little project to rebuild the engine on a long neglected 440 stand up. I am looking for a cheap set of OEM pistons, rings, wrist pins, and bearings. The pistons and rings need to be 1st overbore (.5mm). Prefer new, but I would try two good used pistons if available. Please let me know what you have. Thanks.
  Yesterday, 11:34 PM
    TMali
    Re: Looking for OEM 1st Over Pistons, Rings, etc. for Kawasaki 440

    Dont buy used, if you go through the effort and money to rebuild, just spend a bit more to go all new
