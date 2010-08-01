Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Looking for OEM 1st Over Pistons, Rings, etc. for Kawasaki 440 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Jersey Posts 109 Looking for OEM 1st Over Pistons, Rings, etc. for Kawasaki 440 I am starting a little project to rebuild the engine on a long neglected 440 stand up. I am looking for a cheap set of OEM pistons, rings, wrist pins, and bearings. The pistons and rings need to be 1st overbore (.5mm). Prefer new, but I would try two good used pistons if available. Please let me know what you have. Thanks. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,338 Re: Looking for OEM 1st Over Pistons, Rings, etc. for Kawasaki 440 Dont buy used, if you go through the effort and money to rebuild, just spend a bit more to go all new Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

