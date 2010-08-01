|
|
-
Looking for OEM 1st Over Pistons, Rings, etc. for Kawasaki 440
I am starting a little project to rebuild the engine on a long neglected 440 stand up. I am looking for a cheap set of OEM pistons, rings, wrist pins, and bearings. The pistons and rings need to be 1st overbore (.5mm). Prefer new, but I would try two good used pistons if available. Please let me know what you have. Thanks.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Looking for OEM 1st Over Pistons, Rings, etc. for Kawasaki 440
Dont buy used, if you go through the effort and money to rebuild, just spend a bit more to go all new
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules