Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Misc seadoo parts need gone #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,677 Misc seadoo parts need gone If you want anything you see make me an offer. I need cash for winter projects.



Nice freshwater 787 exhaust manifold

951 cylinders, one bad sleeve that is cracked near the bottom

951 pto

951 di stator housing

Nice oem 951 starter, works great

Good used 951 piston

Clean, low hour 787 rfi throttle body

Seadoo wake grab handle

Yellow gs series handlebar plastic in near perfect condition

Oem seadoo grips, low hour, near perfect

2 speedometers

02-04 4 tec tops valve

951 case cb shaft end caps Attached Images IMG_20171003_204208.jpg (152.1 KB, 3 views)

IMG_20171003_204208.jpg (152.1 KB, 3 views) IMG_20171003_204028.jpg (162.1 KB, 3 views)

IMG_20171003_204028.jpg (162.1 KB, 3 views) IMG_20171003_204838.jpg (240.0 KB, 3 views)

IMG_20171003_204838.jpg (240.0 KB, 3 views) IMG_20171003_205624.jpg (227.8 KB, 3 views) http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules