Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What's it worth???????????JS550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Altona Age 35 Posts 23 What's it worth???????????JS550 So I'm looking to sell my ski, to upgrade, I have it advertised on kijiji and a local site for $2400, or $3000 with trailer. but have no interest, I was hoping the CF handle pole I made would bring the selling price up, but nothing. What type of price should I be asking? Or should I add or remove something from the ad. there are 4 more pics on the ad as well, engine and tray. Thanks for the help and the price in in Canadian funds since I live in Canada





ad.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) JSrider82 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules