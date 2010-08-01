|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
What's it worth???????????JS550
So I'm looking to sell my ski, to upgrade, I have it advertised on kijiji and a local site for $2400, or $3000 with trailer. but have no interest, I was hoping the CF handle pole I made would bring the selling price up, but nothing. What type of price should I be asking? Or should I add or remove something from the ad. there are 4 more pics on the ad as well, engine and tray. Thanks for the help and the price in in Canadian funds since I live in Canada
ad.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- JSrider82
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules