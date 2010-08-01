pxctoday

  Today, 10:12 PM
    b00st
    b00st is online now
    PWCToday Newbie b00st's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    IL
    Posts
    20

    Js550 to 750 electrical question

    So I finally got a 750 to swap into the 'ol js550 and I have a quick question.
    I did some research about the swap prior to buying the 750 engine and from what I read on the forums, people recommend using the stock js550 electronics with a 650 regulator.
    Just double checking to make sure this is correct.

    A lot of build threads I am seeing that have (had) wiring diagrams for this swap are no longer available due to photobucket

    On a side note I am starting to take pictures of the progress, and will try to make a thread once its all finished since nobody likes incomplete js550 builds. I have the ski almost stripped of paint and have the conversion brackets on the way.
