Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js550 to 750 electrical question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location IL Posts 20 Js550 to 750 electrical question So I finally got a 750 to swap into the 'ol js550 and I have a quick question.

I did some research about the swap prior to buying the 750 engine and from what I read on the forums, people recommend using the stock js550 electronics with a 650 regulator.

Just double checking to make sure this is correct.



A lot of build threads I am seeing that have (had) wiring diagrams for this swap are no longer available due to photobucket



On a side note I am starting to take pictures of the progress, and will try to make a thread once its all finished since nobody likes incomplete js550 builds. I have the ski almost stripped of paint and have the conversion brackets on the way.

