Js550 to 750 electrical question
So I finally got a 750 to swap into the 'ol js550 and I have a quick question.
I did some research about the swap prior to buying the 750 engine and from what I read on the forums, people recommend using the stock js550 electronics with a 650 regulator.
Just double checking to make sure this is correct.
A lot of build threads I am seeing that have (had) wiring diagrams for this swap are no longer available due to photobucket
On a side note I am starting to take pictures of the progress, and will try to make a thread once its all finished since nobody likes incomplete js550 builds. I have the ski almost stripped of paint and have the conversion brackets on the way.
'85 JS550
