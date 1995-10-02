pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 10:01 PM #1
    jax724
    jax724 is online now
    Frequent Poster jax724's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Omaha
    Posts
    167

    Got this B1 for $400

    I snagged this B1 for $400

    The good -
    Riva Red pipe
    UMI steering
    R&D waterbox
    Ocean Pro nozzle.. not sure if that is good or not
    Aftermarket ride plate, intake and prop
    White pearl paint
    Riva handlebars
    169/170 compression

    The BAD -
    UMI missing a mount under hood and nuts
    Riva Red pipe missing bolts
    Pearl paint nice paint job but they left registration stickers on and painted over them.. guess that is where I'll put mine..
    Split hose from pipe to waterbox
    Some questionable wiring from start/stop switch
    Gas cap (you'll see it)
    pissers were just hoses sticking out of hull


    Here is some before and in progress pics.. BTW


    Image (1).jpegImage (3).jpegImage (2).jpeg


    PART_1507062637375_20170929_085618.jpgPART_1507062522430_20170930_171513 (1).jpgPART_1507062651905_20170929_201946.jpgPART_1507062620574_20170930_114340.jpgPART_1507062602768_20170930_171557.jpgPART_1507062532396_20170930_171537.jpgPART_1507062555501_20170930_171500.jpg
    Attached Images Attached Images
    #Racegirl623 ~ Alli Kay Partch (my daughter)
    2004 Kawasaki SXR 1100
    2011 Kawasaki SXR Limited
    Bullett 1100 "Sparkles"
    1999 Polaris PRO 785
    1997 Seadoo SPX

    Region 9 2013 Champion - Novice Womens Ski Limited
    2013 World Finals 8th place - Novice Womens Ski Limited
    Region 9 2014 Champion - Novice Womens Ski Limited
    Region 9 2014 Runner-Up - Amateur Ski Open
    Region 9 2014 Runner-Up - Amateur 800 R/A
    2014 World Finals 9th place - Novice Womens Ski Limited

    Facebook Racegirl623
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:02 PM #2
    jax724
    jax724 is online now
    Frequent Poster jax724's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Omaha
    Posts
    167

    Re: Got this B1 for $400

    not sure why that pic is so HUGE.. geez
    #Racegirl623 ~ Alli Kay Partch (my daughter)
    2004 Kawasaki SXR 1100
    2011 Kawasaki SXR Limited
    Bullett 1100 "Sparkles"
    1999 Polaris PRO 785
    1997 Seadoo SPX

    Region 9 2013 Champion - Novice Womens Ski Limited
    2013 World Finals 8th place - Novice Womens Ski Limited
    Region 9 2014 Champion - Novice Womens Ski Limited
    Region 9 2014 Runner-Up - Amateur Ski Open
    Region 9 2014 Runner-Up - Amateur 800 R/A
    2014 World Finals 9th place - Novice Womens Ski Limited

    Facebook Racegirl623
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:26 PM #3
    linkman
    linkman is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Austin, Texas, USA
    Age
    51
    Posts
    5,815

    Re: Got this B1 for $400

    Nice score!
    Riding mostly Lake Austin

    1984 JS440
    1989 650sx
    1991 X2
    1992 750sx
    1995 900zxi (qty 2)
    1995 X2

    Quote Originally Posted by cujo View Post
    God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 