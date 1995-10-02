Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Got this B1 for $400 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2011 Location Omaha Posts 167 Got this B1 for $400 I snagged this B1 for $400



The good -

Riva Red pipe

UMI steering

R&D waterbox

Ocean Pro nozzle.. not sure if that is good or not

Aftermarket ride plate, intake and prop

White pearl paint

Riva handlebars

169/170 compression



The BAD -

UMI missing a mount under hood and nuts

Riva Red pipe missing bolts

Pearl paint nice paint job but they left registration stickers on and painted over them.. guess that is where I'll put mine..

Split hose from pipe to waterbox

Some questionable wiring from start/stop switch

Gas cap (you'll see it)

pissers were just hoses sticking out of hull





Here is some before and in progress pics.. BTW





Image (1).jpegImage (3).jpegImage (2).jpeg





