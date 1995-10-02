I snagged this B1 for $400
The good -
Riva Red pipe
UMI steering
R&D waterbox
Ocean Pro nozzle.. not sure if that is good or not
Aftermarket ride plate, intake and prop
White pearl paint
Riva handlebars
169/170 compression
The BAD -
UMI missing a mount under hood and nuts
Riva Red pipe missing bolts
Pearl paint nice paint job but they left registration stickers on and painted over them.. guess that is where I'll put mine..
Split hose from pipe to waterbox
Some questionable wiring from start/stop switch
Gas cap (you'll see it)
pissers were just hoses sticking out of hull
Here is some before and in progress pics.. BTW
