Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Mikuni feed line cover #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2011 Location East Haven, CT Age 31 Posts 86 WTB Mikuni feed line cover Best way I could think to describe it. I need the cover where the fuel line attaches on the slave carb of a dual carb set up. Anyone have one kicking around?



Sent from my SM-G930P using Tapatalk 01 SeaDoo GTX

99 SeaDoo SPX

95 SeaDoo XP800 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules