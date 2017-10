Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2015 SVHO Catastrophic failure from water ingestion #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2008 Location DELTA/VANCOUVER,BC,CANADA Age 63 Posts 229 2015 SVHO Catastrophic failure from water ingestion Other than failed hose, seal, or gasket, how is it possible for air filter to be wet, and motor fails from water ingestion, considering bilge pump works fine, and craft has never been submerged? Warranty expired. Dealer states water presence negates any claim on goodwill warranty.

Bone stock 140 hours with new dealer Havasu Motorsports guided break-in Feb. 15. No oil consumption with scheduled changes. http://www.youtube.com/CdnSwampKing http://www.facebook.com/les.parton



