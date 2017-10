Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki 650 Flywheel Puller Recommendation #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2003 Location North Florida Age 47 Posts 3,291 Kawasaki 650 Flywheel Puller Recommendation I have a puller I have used for years on my Yamaha motors but it doesn't work worth a damn on a Kawasaki 650 flywheel. The one I have boogers up the front of the crankshaft. Can someone post a pic or a link to a good puller for the 650? '08 Superjet

'94 WB1

Re: Kawasaki 650 Flywheel Puller Recommendation I use a $10 harmonic balancer puller from the autoparts store. Its pulled tons of flywheels off for me

