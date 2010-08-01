pxctoday

  Today, 12:37 PM #1
    SBrider
    SBrider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SBrider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    4,252
    Blog Entries
    1

    wb1 suspension steering

    have a billet steering unit for a wave blaster , its well used but still in working order , 200 plus shipping
    photo-264.JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 01:15 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,247

    Re: wb1 suspension steering

    This also fits a Waveblaster ll I have one just like it on mine.
    Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 01:39 PM #3
    SBrider
    SBrider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SBrider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    4,252
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: wb1 suspension steering

    this is the 6 hole
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
