wb1 suspension steering

have a billet steering unit for a wave blaster , its well used but still in working order , 200 plus shipping

Re: wb1 suspension steering

This also fits a Waveblaster ll I have one just like it on mine.

Re: wb1 suspension steering

this is the 6 hole

