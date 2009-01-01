|
Yamaha Superjet Flywheel Lock and Flywheel Puller
I am pulling the flywheel to inspect (and likely replace the lighting coil in our) Superjet. Decided to go this route to try to remove the flywheel with the engine remaining in the ski with the fuel tank removed:
http://www.ebay.com/itm/UNIVERSAL-FL...NW1dk6&vxp=mtr
https://www.blowsion.com/cold-fusion...-flywheel-lock
Will return to post how it goes...
And, oh yeah, this is one of my most favorite tools on the planet:
Astro Pneumatic.jpg
http://www.astrotools.com/air-tools/...-450ft-lb.html
"Nano, nano..."
