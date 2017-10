Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: hey guys looking for 96-07 RN superjet parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location Keystone Lake, Ok Age 33 Posts 27 hey guys looking for 96-07 RN superjet parts I bought a 96 rn pretty much just hull, slowly putting back together, sorry if I don't reply right away not on here all the time. I also don't need mint condition parts just good working condition. looking to see whats out there thank you!



a/m or stock turn plate

steering cable

throttle cable

gas tank + rubber straps

water box oe or a/m

exhaust hose to water box

driveshaft

ride plate

chin pad

im sure theres other things but cant think of them right off hand



I HAVE:

engine

electronics

pump

intake grate



