I purchased a pair of 96 Seadoos from my mother in law. Both were sitting for a long time and needed to the Carbs rebuilt. When I rebuilt the GTI, I only replaced the gaskets and Diaphrams. And it runs like a champ. The SPX had a lot of corrosion in the carbs. So I ordered the correct Needle and Seats called out in the manual, and had to change the springs. Since then I have had numerous issues. I have rebuilt the carbs 3 times on the SPX with no luck. Currently I have the original needle and seat and springs. It idles great, but will not accelerate in the water. The pop off is suppose to be 40-56. It pops off at 53-55. According to the Mikuni manual, idle with no acceleration is too high pop off pressure. The manual called out the gold spring. When I put that in, its hard starting, and barely idles. The motor (717) was recently rebuilt, and has 150 compression. I even took the carbs off the GTI, and mounted them on the SPX, and it runs like a bat out of hell. I did purchase a set of dual carbs from Ebay, and they were listed as coming off an 96 SP. But everything I read, says and SP is a single carb on a 583. Can someone help me out on this one.

