Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB ocean Pro skegged X2 ride plate and intake grate #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2005 Location Mooresville Age 36 Posts 65 WTB ocean Pro skegged X2 ride plate and intake grate Like title states looking for Ocean Pro Skegged ride plate and an aftermarket intake grate for an X2. PM me works best. Thanks. Also looking for a pump gas aftermarket head. Last edited by 112motorsports; Today at 08:51 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,482 Re: WTB ocean Pro skegged X2 ride plate and intake grate I have a jet dynamics ride plate and mariner open intake grate



$125 shipped for both

