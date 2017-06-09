Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Factory Pipe 750 SX/SXI Limited pipe, with everything #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location United States Age 39 Posts 49 Factory Pipe 750 SX/SXI Limited pipe, with everything Includes manifold, head pipe, limited chamber, aluminum tube from chamber to the water box, hose clamps, lord mount and fiber washer, 3 stainless bolts to the manifold, silicone couplers. The manifold had two strong stainless helicoils installed so you don't have to worry about the manifold stripping. Will accept Paypal or Facebook payment with no fees.



$775 plus shipping



2017-10-02 17.32.21.jpg2017-06-09 21.37.50.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules