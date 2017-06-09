|
Factory Pipe 750 SX/SXI Limited pipe, with everything
Includes manifold, head pipe, limited chamber, aluminum tube from chamber to the water box, hose clamps, lord mount and fiber washer, 3 stainless bolts to the manifold, silicone couplers. The manifold had two strong stainless helicoils installed so you don't have to worry about the manifold stripping. Will accept Paypal or Facebook payment with no fees.
$775 plus shipping
2017-10-02 17.32.21.jpg2017-06-09 21.37.50.jpg
