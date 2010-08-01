|
Broken exhaust pipe on 1993 750sx
So I found out last night that the previous owner of my jet ski seemingly removed the bracket that supports the whole exhaust assembly off the front of the engine. Consequently, the entire thing was hanging off the exhaust manifold and finally broke off during a ride. It was the upper exhaust pipe that actually broke (look at part number 18049-3754). My riding is totally recreational, and while I'd love to have an aftermarket exhaust, I would prefer the cheapest solution to getting back on the water vs. the best solution for performance.
At this point, my biggest problem is I can't find the stock part anywhere, and it doesn't even seem like anyone makes the aftermarket exhausts for 750's anymore either. I do see tons of the equivalent part for the 750ss engine of the same year. Does anyone happen to know if that part will work? It definitely looks different, but I can't tell if the interfaces are the same. Otherwise, does anyone happen to have a stock exhaust for a 750sx laying around that they would part with?
I'm open to any other ideas as well
Thanks,
Brandon
