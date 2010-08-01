Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 07 GTI 4TEC STD Rough, Shaking thru 3300RPM, eventually luches to 4400 and smooth #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location SC Posts 5 07 GTI 4TEC STD Rough, Shaking thru 3300RPM, eventually luches to 4400 and smooth Greetings! 2007 GTI 4TEC STD 130 runs extremely rough in idle with significant shaking (approx 1700 RPM). When demanding more with the throttle, the engine hesitates and hangs roughly in the 2200-3300 range varying randomly in that range with roughness. This when demanding more from the throttle. Eventually, it'll momentarily break free, lurch and accelerate to 4400, the cut back down to the 2200-3300 range. Eventually, it'll lurch and cut back more frequently and then let loose to 4400 then operate smoothly up to 5300-5500 with the RPM LCD display flickering at the top end. Couldn't get more than 5500 as a top RPM. Its sister GTI tops at 7200. When I reduce the throttle, the behavior happens in the same ranges all the way to idle. This behavior is repeatable at the same RPM ranges consistently. This test was in the water. I welcome any thoughts and recommendations and thank you in advance. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

