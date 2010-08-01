Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS: 99' Ultra 150 (NY) #1 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2013 Location South Shore, Long Island Posts 604 Blog Entries 8 FS: 99' Ultra 150 (NY) Selling my 1999 Kawsaki Ultra 150.

Complete running ski with paperwork. Located in Long Island, NY 11510



$875



Trailer available for $300 firm, w/ paperwork. new lights, etc. 100% road ready.







Red with even 118 compression on all 3 cylinders. Completely stock.

Seat has an older cover on it, rear part is a little sun faded but otherwise in great condition.



Gunwales, hadlebar pad & rear sponsons were truck bed coated

Mirror covers had flaking clear coat so I plasti-dipped in a matching red, same for the faded(working) Choke & fuel reserve knobs.



The Good:

- it's cheap. you can part it to make double your money. or fix it($100) & be riding a bargain ski that does 60mph.

- The hull is in pretty good shape for its age.

- 2 new cables

- fuel reserve switch & choke operate smoothly.

- everything stock as it should be



The Bad:

- cluster is shot. 2 buttons leaked(as they all do) & it has some water in it. Doesnt display.

- carbs are getting gummed up some. Should be cleaned.

- It has a water leak. Its not the hull in any way. Ive narrowed it down to the Water manifold. (main jet pump feed hose goes to the 90* fitting on the bottom of the cylinders & this is the water manifold.)These are known.common fail points because water sits in them & the cast manifold rots out. They are $104 new from Kawi, or about $50 used on ebay. You have to pull the motor to replace.



I have 5 skis & this project isnt one I have time for. Time to thin the fleet. Id rather sell now than store for winter. 96 Waveraider 1100(sold)

96 WaveBlaster 2 (sold)

88 X2 750

93 X2 650 (sold)

04 GP 800R

03 XLT 1200

