I took the SJ out this weekend for the first time and I had a blast. I had no idea learning to ride it was going to be so difficult, it's probably going to be a long time before I'm actually good at it. Right now I'm working on preventing it from porpoising I cannot get that under control once I'm at speed. I think I just need to distribute my weight differently.



Anyway after a day on the water were was about a 1/4 to 1/2 inch of water in the bottom of the hull. No big deal that's about on par for what's in the bottom of my sit downs. However there isn't a drain plug to get it all out I had to wait until I got home to use a shop-vac and some rags.



Is it ok to drill a hole in the back of the hull and add a drain plug? Will that even work? Sorry I've done a search and only found references to adding a bilge pump. That's something I plan on adding over the winter do drain it while I'm on the water but I'm looking at for a fail safe when it's out of the water.

