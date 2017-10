Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Glass question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location so- california Posts 8 Glass question How many gallons of epoxy resin and gardener should I buy for doing a rocker nose job and a flat deck hood shave ? As well as how many yards of glass do you guys think ? And would 635 be good enough





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules