Gen 1 x2 oem parts
Just gonna throw a list out there and will add pics in a few also if their is something off a x2 u want I might have it so feel free to ask
Gas filler w lock -45.00
Front bond line bumper 20.00
Not sure of the name but that part that covers the top by the steering stem two piece that goes over the fuel selector and trim 50.00 for the set
Trim handle deal 12.00
Fuel switch 5.00
Rear of hull bond line covers 10.00 a piece
650.00 pump with a stainless impeller - not sure make offer ?
Believe oem handstem set up make offer will or can include bars but no throttle lever
Oem oil injection tank and filler piece with the oem gauge
Anything else let me know this is all I can think of at the moment
Have a stock seat and seat match assembly seat needs some love
