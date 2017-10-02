Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Gen 1 x2 oem parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location so- california Posts 6 Gen 1 x2 oem parts Just gonna throw a list out there and will add pics in a few also if their is something off a x2 u want I might have it so feel free to ask



Gas filler w lock -45.00

Front bond line bumper 20.00

Not sure of the name but that part that covers the top by the steering stem two piece that goes over the fuel selector and trim 50.00 for the set

Trim handle deal 12.00

Fuel switch 5.00

Rear of hull bond line covers 10.00 a piece

650.00 pump with a stainless impeller - not sure make offer ?

Believe oem handstem set up make offer will or can include bars but no throttle lever



Oem oil injection tank and filler piece with the oem gauge



Anything else let me know this is all I can think of at the moment



Have a stock seat and seat match assembly seat needs some love Last edited by exhaustfumes; Today at 11:24 AM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location so- california Posts 6 Re: Gen 1 x2 oem parts





