Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 02 ZXI 1100 Pump Maintenance #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2012 Location Fairport, NY Age 37 Posts 18 02 ZXI 1100 Pump Maintenance I had posted about what felt like a slipping "clutch" and just not a lot of pull from my "new' ski, and it was suggested that I do an inspection on the impeller and wear ring. I pulled everything off over the weekend and brought it to work to inspect.



The gap between the impeller and the wear ring is .6mm+, and the wear ring itself is measuring just a hair under 148mm. That puts the wear ring where it should be, but the gap at the service limit. It looks like it's time for a new impeller. I was looking at sbt.com and their impeller remanufacturing deal, but it sounds like they won't touch an aluminum impeller, which is what it appears came stock on this ski, so I'm going to be on the search for a replacement impeller. I'll probably stick with a stock-ish pitch, as I'm not really trying to go too crazy with the ski at all, just play and have fun on it.



Additionally, though the wear ring measures out ok, it looks a bit rough (pictures) and scratched. Once I get the impeller out, I'll do another measurement of the wear right, to make sure it's not conical shaped. If it still measures out ok, what should I do about the scratches? Leave them? Buff them out with....something? (I'm thinking scotch brite pads to start with). Attached Images IMG_7680.JPG (1.62 MB, 2 views)

