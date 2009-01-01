Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: maintenance joint vs throttle body- can anyone clarify? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2006 Location Frederick, Maryland Age 60 Posts 40 maintenance joint vs throttle body- can anyone clarify? Guys, I winterize my 3 acquatrax units and I recently discovered something in the manual that is confusing. IN the flushing and storage section of the manual, there is a procedure that talks about lubricating the "maintenance joint". This specific instruction talks about squirting something like CRC-656 into the maintenance joint in both directions without pulling the throttle lever.



Then, in a few instructions later, it talks about lubricating the "throttle body" by spraying the CRC into what appears to be the same maintenance joint but this time I need to operate the throttle lever a few times while spraying.



Can anyone explain what is going on here? When I first read the manual, it almost looks like there are two different joints that need to be taken apart but then when I look at the unit, it is obvious there is only one joint that looks like the approx 1.5 inch metal joint that comes apart.



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

